All Eyes On Amsterdam For The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit

The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit heads to Amsterdam on 26 to 28 October, focusing on collaborative actions to address today’s biggest sustainability and health challenges.

Senior leaders from across the retail and consumer goods landscape, as well as NGOs and other industry stakeholders, are set to attend the annual event, which this year features the theme ‘From Conversation to Action: The Transition to Better Business’.

Confirmed speakers include Frans Muller, president and CEO, Ahold Delhaize; Christina Adane, co-chair Youth Board, BiteBack 2030; Wai-Chan Chan, managing director, The Consumer Goods Forum; Paul Lalli, global head of human rights, The Coca-Cola Company; Christel Delberghe, director general, EuroCommerce; Bärbel Weiligmann, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN); and Rebecca Marmot, chief sustainability officer, Unilever.

More speakers are to be added in due course.

An Urgent Need

Commenting on the forthcoming Summit, Wai-Chan Chan, managing director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said, “Faced with the urgency of the climate crisis, alongside the cost-of-living crisis, supply chain disruption and shifting consumer needs, there has never been a more pressing time for the consumer goods industry to come together to discuss solutions and create a more sustainable, resilient industry that can ensure better business that protects people and planet."

The event, which is now in its seventh year, will feature a series of keynotes, plenary sessions, expert panels, interactive breakouts and workshops, seeking to illustrate practical ways that the industry can accelerate change. The venue for the Summit is the Hotel Okura, Amsterdam (pictured).

Topics will include environmental and social sustainability; leadership and best practice; healthier lives; embedding sustainability across the value chain; technology and innovation; Race to Zero; ESG and reporting; behavioural change and the consumer landscape.

Tangible Actions

"The intertwined relationship between business, society and the environment is clearer than ever," Chan added. "Businesses cannot thrive unless the people and places around them are prospering – and events like the Sustainable Retail Summit help ensure this ambition translates into tangible action by bringing together health and sustainability experts to share knowledge and best practices on key issues like the cost-of-living crisis.

"By providing such a platform, we can more effectively find the balance between long-term challenges and short-term constraints and help ensure business is taking meaningful action.”

For more information, or to secure your place, log on to www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/events/sustainable-retail-summit.

