Asda Trials Digital Age Verification Solution At Self-Checkouts

UK retailer Asda has announced that it is testing an automated age verification solution at self-checkouts, which aims to make shopping easier and quicker for customers.

Customers in Asda’s Pudsey and Stevenage stores can use the age estimation technology when purchasing alcohol. It works via a camera, in the self-checkout screen, to accurately estimate a customer’s age.

Age Verification Trial

This initiative is part of a home office test that seeks to trial technologies that assist in the requirement for age verification in retail sales of alcohol.

Shoppers purchasing alcohol can simply look at a camera to verify their age before completing the purchase.

If the system detects a customer looks younger than 25, they can prove their age through the Yoti and Post Office EasyID apps.

Those who do not wish to use the digital system at the self-checkouts have the option to show their ID to a store personnel.

Geri Hebberd, senior director of retail innovation at Asda, said, "We know how time pressed some of our customers are, so we always want to make things quicker and easier for them when they shop with us.

"We are excited to be the first retailer in the UK to test this new technology and are looking forward to seeing what our customers think of the trial. The use of this software will enable colleagues to focus on serving customers and make sure they have an excellent experience whilst in store."

Technology Partners

The trial is being conducted in partnership with checkout technology firm, NCR, and digital identity network, Yoti, which allows people to pass an age threshold in seconds without the need for an ID or human intervention.

Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti said, "Waiting for age approval at the self-checkout is sometimes frustrating for shoppers, but Asda customers in Pudsey and Stevenage will now be able to prove their age in seconds without the wait using Yoti Facial Age Estimation or the free Yoti ID app.

"This in turn will enable Asda colleagues to focus on the most important part of their job – serving customers. Our age verification solutions are helping retailers like Asda meet the requirements of regulators worldwide and keep pace with consumer demands for fast and convenient services, while preserving people’s privacy."

Innovations At Asda

The trial will run until the end of May and the technology will only be used for the purchase of alcohol during the trial.

Digital identity software is the latest technology to be tested in Asda’s Stevenage store. The grocer will also explore the use of sensors in various situations, such as the need to open more checkouts at peak times to manage queues.

The retailer also plans to test payments via the mobile Scan and Go app in four stores with the aim to ensure that shoppers can scan, bag, and pay conveniently.

