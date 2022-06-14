Auchan Inaugurates First Supermarket In Ivory Coast

French retailer Auchan has inaugurated its first supermarket in Ivory Coast and plans to open four convenience stores by the end of this month.

The first outlet, spanning 900 square metres, is located in the municipality of Cocody in Abidjan.

The four MyAuchan outlets will open their doors by the end of this month, including one each in Cocody and Abobo and two in Yopougon.

The retailer will offer a range of items comprising mainly of local products and own brand goods to cater to the needs of the Ivorian population.

'Democratise Access To Modern Retailing'

Fatoumata Bâ, president of Auchan Retail in Africa, said, "Our ambition is to democratise access to modern retailing while contributing to the economic development of Côte d'Ivoire for the benefit of every Ivorian.

"We are recognised for our action in favour of purchasing power while offering products that are good for your health and the planet. This is the essence of our project."

Auchan Côte d'Ivoire will focus on offering healthy food at unbeatable prices, ensuring the well-being of its employees, and contributing to the economy of the country, especially with local agricultural producers.

Ivory Coast is the second country in Africa where the retailer has launched operations.

In 2015, the retailer launched in Senegal and is one of the leading names in food distribution with 36 directly operated outlets and a drive and home delivery service.

