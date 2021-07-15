ESM Magazine

Axfood Taking Steps To 'Boost Competitiveness', Posts Q2 Sales Gain

Published on Jul 15 2021

Swedish retailer Axfood has said that it is 'taking significant steps' to ensure its future competitiveness, through recent acquisitions and the bolstering of its logistics network.

A few weeks ago, Axfood announced the acquisition of Bergendahls Food and a minority stake in City Gross, deals which the business said is both 'beneficial to customers' and strengthens its position in the market.

Following on from that, the group is taking steps to enhance its logistics network, with agreements signed for a new automated e-commerce warehouse in Backa, Gothenburg, expansion of another warehouse at the same location, and the introduction of an automated warehouse for fruit and vegetables in Landskrona.

Strengthening The Business

French Retailers Puzzled Over COVID Health Pass For Shoppers

Groupe Casino Announces 'Rethink' Of Monop' Concept

Amazon Appoints Tesco Veteran To Run Store Portfolio

Euro 2020 – Supermarkets In England And Italy Brace For Final Frenzy

Magnit To Buy Fewer Dixy Stores To Comply With Competition Law Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Tesco To Encourage Mask Wearing After 19 July Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Pepco Could Benefit From Inflation, CEO Says Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Esselunga Pledges To Plant Three Million Trees By 2030 Thu, 15 Jul 2021

