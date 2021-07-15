Axfood Taking Steps To 'Boost Competitiveness', Posts Q2 Sales Gain

Swedish retailer Axfood has said that it is 'taking significant steps' to ensure its future competitiveness, through recent acquisitions and the bolstering of its logistics network.

A few weeks ago, Axfood announced the acquisition of Bergendahls Food and a minority stake in City Gross, deals which the business said is both 'beneficial to customers' and strengthens its position in the market.

Following on from that, the group is taking steps to enhance its logistics network, with agreements signed for a new automated e-commerce warehouse in Backa, Gothenburg, expansion of another warehouse at the same location, and the introduction of an automated warehouse for fruit and vegetables in Landskrona.

Strengthening The Business