B&M European Value Retail Full-Year Results - What The Analysts Said

Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail has reported a 25.9% increase in full-year revenues, to £4.8 billion (€5.59 billion), with like-for-like growth across its UK store estate rising 23.8%.

“The last year has been an exceptional one," commented chief executive Simon Arora. "Our results reflect the speed at which we responded to the challenges presented by COVID-19, and the strength of our execution."

Here's how leading retail analysts viewed its performance: