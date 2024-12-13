52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

BM Supermercados’ Parent Rejects Bid From Carrefour

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
BM Supermercados’ Parent Rejects Bid From Carrefour

Carrefour’s bid to acquire Uvesco, the parent company of the BM Supermercados chain in Spain, has been rejected by Uvesco’s majority shareholder, the French fund PAI Partners, according to reports.

Through the proposed deal, Carrefour aimed to expand its Spanish presence, but PAI Partners deemed that Carrefour’s offer, reportedly around €800 million, was insufficient, according to local media.

PAI Partners’ Stake

Four years ago, PAI Partners acquired a 70% stake in Uvesco. The remaining 30% is held by the company’s founders, including the Fernández de Barrena family, whose member José Ramón currently serves as president and has been involved in Uvesco’s management structure for many years.

A portion of that 30% is also owned by the Artizarra Foundation, which works to keep Basque and Navarrese businesses independent from large corporations and investment funds.

BM Supermercados’ Network

BM Supermercados operates 300 stores, mostly in the Basque Country, where it is the second-largest supermarket chain, after Eroski. It also operates an online store and has four logistics platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

With over €1 billion in annual sales, BM is a significant regional employer and purchaser of local goods, totalling around €127 million annually.

The collapse of the deal now allows Basque stakeholders to pursue alternative ownership options. Due to its importance to the Basque economy, the regional government expressed its interest in investing in Uvesco, to safeguard BM’s presence in the region.

Despite the failed acquisition, BM continues its expansion plans, recently acquiring 31 stores in Madrid from the Hiber chain.

As well as BM Supermercados, Spanish food distribution group Uvesco also owns Súper Amara, with a network of eight stores.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

The 12 Ads Of Christmas 2024: Vote For Your Favourite Retailer Christmas Ad
The 12 Ads Of Christmas 2024: Vote For Your Favourite Retailer Christmas Ad
2
Retail

Lidl Named As Official Partner Of UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Lidl Named As Official Partner Of UEFA Women's Euro 2025
3
Retail

Spain's Eroski Sees Sales Up 2.4% In First Nine Months Of The Year
Spain's Eroski Sees Sales Up 2.4% In First Nine Months Of The Year
4
Retail

Costco Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Early Holiday Demand
Costco Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Early Holiday Demand
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com