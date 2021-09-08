Britain's Co-op To Collaborate With The Original Factory Shop

Published on Sep 8 2021 12:42 PM in Retail tagged: Co-op UK / Concession / The Original Factory Shop

Britain's Co-operative Group has announced a collaboration with The Original Factory Shop, which will see the opening of up to 30 concessions in the convenience retailer's food stores in the next 15 months.

The Original Factory will open inside Co-op stores in Hereford, Plympton, Stornoway, Whitby, Prudhoe, Shotts, Kippax, Cranleigh, Machynlleth and Lampeter.

The concessions will sell The Original Factory Shop's range of bargain-based clothing, pets, electrical and homewares and offer a party shop service, as well as a click and collect facility.

The initiative is part of Co-op's 'work with partners' strategy to create additional retail services and a compelling offer for its communities while supporting The Original Factory Shop's expansion plans.

'Creating Value'

Mark Matthews, Co-op's director of innovation and format, said, "Co-op is committed to operating at the heart of local life and creating value in our communities - we are working to develop new ways to provide added services and choice, conveniently, The Original Factory Shop compliments our fantastic range of food, groceries and every-day essentials.

"It attracts new and different customers and supports our work to create a compelling offer to serve our members and customers locally."

The Original Factory Shop, whose first store opened in Keighley in 1969, offers up to 70% discount on branded products.

New Strategy

The new strategy is part of The Original Factory Shop's latest phase of growth, after announcing plans earlier this year to open 50 more stores and create 400 jobs over the next three years.

Advertisement

The Original Factory Shop concessions occupy around 2,300 square feet, creating 10 local jobs. Each week, the retailer adds up to 150 new products to its stores and website.

Phil Briggs, managing director for The Original Factory Shop, added that the collaboration "marks the coming together of two great community retailers and is testament to the importance of convenience stores and the role that these shops play in local life."

"It means that many local communities will get to discover The Original Factory Shop's great bargains in a whole new way," he added.

Recently, Co-op announced the appointment of Nick Meagher as its new head of insight and research, and David (Dai) Llewelyn as its new executive innovation chef.