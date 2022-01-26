Caprabo Exceeds Expansion Forecast, Opens 14 Stores In 2021

Caprabo has announced that it exceeded its expansion forecast for 2021 and closed the financial year with 14 new supermarkets in its network.

The company has invested around €5.2 million in its expansion plan, which has led to the creation of 116 jobs and more than 4,500 square metres of commercial space.

Expansion

The majority of the new stores are franchises, offering services seven days a week with extended hours. The stores also offer a wide range of products per square metre.

Caprabo has opened new stores in Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat, Sabadell, Cerdanyola del Vallés, and Mataró.

It has also expanded its presence in the province of Tarragona, with an opening in Reus and Sitges, where it has opened a supermarket.

In addition, the company's expansion plan included openings in towns where it did not have a presence, such as Sant Andreu de Llavaneres and Sant Quirze del Vallés.

Jordi Lahiguera, director of corporate development and marketing, said, "Caprabo's expansion plan is advancing at a good pace in strategic areas for the company, generating wealth in the neighbourhoods where they are located and providing local service to customers.

"The new Caprabo supermarkets already incorporate the most outstanding aspects of the new generation stores, spaces better adapted to market trends that allow better satisfying the needs of an increasingly heterogeneous consumer."

Caprabo Store Model

Caprabo operates several supermarket formats that are differentiated by their location, size of the establishment, and concentration of the population: models with Caprabo, 'Caprabo rapid', and Aliprox banners.

The new-generation Caprabo supermarkets focus on recovering the traditional values ​​of local commerce, with clear commitments to health, fresh, local products, personalised savings and innovation.

Caprabo claims that it is the only supermarket with a Regional Proximity Programme, through which it markets its own products from each of the Catalan regions in its supermarkets.

The company's new stores, in addition to incorporating the new store model, also work to publicise and promote the consumption of products from each area.

In the past year, the sales of local products increased by 25%, to €36 million, in Caprabo supermarkets.

Article by Conor Farrelly.