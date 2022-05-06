Caprabo Holds Strategy Meeting With 350 Suppliers

Barcelona-based retailer Caprabo brought together directors and owners of approximately 350 companies that supply the retailer to share details of its new strategies.

The meeting took place in Barcelona and ​​was attended by the Secretary of Business and Competitiveness of the Government of Catalonia, Albert Castellanos, and David Mascort, Secretary General of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda.

Professor Alfredo Pastor, from the IESE Business School Department of Economics, also spoke at the conference.

Jordi Torrades, Director General of Trade also attended the meeting.

From Caprabo, the event was attended by group CEO, Edorta Juaristi, and the chairman of the board of directors of Supratuc, the company that owns Caprabo, Javier Amezaga.

Also present was Rosa Carabel, general director of Grupo Eroski, and Beatriz Santos, commercial director of the cooperative.

More than half of the attendees were small producers and agricultural cooperatives, which the retailer says is 'a clear declaration of the company's intentions in its commitment to local production.'

Edorta Juaristi stated that the company will invest €100 million over the next five years to give impetus to its new strategic plan.

The plan includes a transformation in logistics, the introduction of a new generation of stores, the development of e-commerce with Capraboacasa, and a network expansion with new openings in Catalonia.

Juaristi declared that the new strategy "is one of the largest plans in recent years, it is cross-cutting and involves improving store service, the efficiency of [its] operations and the quality of the customer shopping experience."

"Since the entry last year of a new shareholder in Caprabo, we have opened a new stage of transformation and growth. A period in which investments will be reinforced to give power to the Caprabo brand in Catalonia, our strategic market," added Juaristi.

Rosa Carabel, general director of the Eroski Group, highlighted the "importance of the role of companies with soul and purpose, especially at a time in history when it is necessary to have honest and credible references, such as Caprabo."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.