Carrefour Celebrates 30 Years Of Organic Products

French retailer Carrefour is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its entry into the organic market this month, having started selling organic products in 1992.

Since then, the retailer has made a strong effort to include organic as part of its strategy.

Anniversary Celebrations

As part of the celebrations, Carrefour is promoting a high-quality campaign designed to highlight the virtues of organic farming, running until 16 May.

Other events to mark the occasion include making numerous organic products available in stores and online, running tastings and special events, as well as visits during which members of the general public will get to see what goes on behind the scenes at partner mills.

Carrefour Group's organic market and convenience director, Benoît Soury said, "Over the years, Carrefour has established itself as a leader in the organic segment. We consider it our duty to provide our customers with healthy, everyday products – for all budgets.

"Our Carrefour Bio brand is evidence of our determination to enable anyone and everyone to afford high-quality organic food. I am proud to be celebrating 30 years of organic at Carrefour – a testament to the Group's commitments to helping to deliver the Food Transition for everyone."

Read More: Carrefour To Introduce Blockchain For Own-Brand Organic Products

Carrefour's first organic product was the result of a group of employees at the retailer who decided to launch their own 100% French organic loaf.

They received training from a group of bakers and worked with a French milling company, eventually coming up with the group's Organic Round Loaf.

Nowadays, the bread is still kneaded on site in most Carrefour hypermarkets and then baked in hearth furnaces by its bakers.

More than four million Organic Round Loaves are sold every year by the retailer in France.

Carrefour Organic Products

After the bakery section, organic products were introduced in the fruit and vegetables segment in 1997, with products from French onion and carrot producers.

Clothing, through the TEX Bio brand, and cosmetics, in the form of the Nectar of Bio and Carrefour Soft Green brands, were among others to get on board.

Carrefour was the first French supermarket / hypermarket retailer to back the French organic farming sector and now supports more than 3,400 producers in the industry, the company noted.

The retailer offers contracts underpinned by multi-partite and multi-year partnerships to suppliers, with the pledge to purchase minimum volumes.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.