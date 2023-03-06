Carrefour France Opens New Format Focusing On Fruit And Vegetables

Carrefour France has opened its first two Potager City stores in Paris, which it claims focuses on 'high quality' fruit and vegetables at 'fair prices'.

The stores offer as many as 100 different products covering more than 50% of the total sales area, with seasonal fruit and vegetables accounting for a significant share.

The range will be supplemented, depending on the store, with up to 170 grocery products from Omie & Cie, a company which promotes regenerative farming; around 40 wine SKUs in partnership with Le Petit Ballon; as well as around 230 fresh self-service products, such as cheese, dairy products, meats and ultra-fresh items.

'Impetus To Local Production'

Benoît Soury, executive director of Carrefour's convenience and organic market, stated, "With this new format, we want to defend the values of sharing, authenticity and food delicacies – values which give impetus to local production in many regions.

"To do this, we have focused on a carefully chosen selection which showcases the raw product – we have sought the right producer, the right refiner and the right partner, and we put the products on sale at the right time and at the right price."

Although the shops look upmarket, the prices are 10-12% cheaper than fruit and vegetables in competing shops and up to 40% cheaper than the fresh produce available in the market.

The new banner distinguishes itself for short distribution channels, sourcing products locally and selling products made using sustainable farming practices.

Customers will also be able to pick up baskets of fruit and vegetables from Potager City stores that they have ordered directly from the retailer’s e-commerce website.

Potager City

The new local store format is in addition to the range of fruit and vegetable baskets that Potager City has been offering online for 10 years.

In addition to the Rue de Tolbiac and Rue de Seine stores in Paris, a third retail outlet will open at Rue Réaumur at the end of March.

The group will then decide how to expand this new banner further, focusing mainly on Paris.

In 2020, Carrefour Group acquired Potager City, a French distributor of online subscription-based boxes of extra-fresh and seasonal fruit and vegetables sourced via short distribution channels.

Since then, Potager City has continued to grow and now has a turnover of €20 million from five delivery bases in France, 250,000 customers and over 700 basket collection points.

Read More: 10 Talking Points From The Carrefour 2026 Announcement

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.