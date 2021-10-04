ESM Magazine

Carrefour Romania Launches School Of Leaders Programme

Published on Oct 4 2021 1:25 PM in Retail tagged: Romania / Carrefour Romania / Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies / School of Leaders

Carrefour Romania and the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) have signed a strategic partnership targeting professional development projects for the company's employees for the next three years.

The partnership launches with a programme called the School of Leaders, created by Carrefour Romania in July, which aims to train future leaders as the company's ambassadors, giving them, among other things, the opportunity to be mentored in key areas by renowned ASE professors.

The partnership was announced during an event organised in the Aula Magna of the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies in the presence of the Carrefour Group CEO, Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour Romania CEO, Julien Munch, the Rector of the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies, University Prof Dr Nicolae Istudor, and Her Excellency, Laurence Auer, French Ambassador to Romania.

Carrefour employees were also present at the event. 

Julien Munch, CEO of Carrefour Romania, said, "We are very excited to run the School of Leaders programme and to put into practice one of the essential values ​​of our company, supporting our colleagues through the continuous development of their skills. In short, we want every colleague to be able to fulfil their potential with us, whether they want to become a store manager, department manager or at our headquarters.

"As such, I would like to thank the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies for being with us in this endeavor, and together we will write a new page in the history of tomorrow's leaders. This is only the first project outlined in the partnership, as we will develop with our partners other new projects with impact, whether they are about the professional development of our employees or the training of ASE students with practical experiences."

School Of Leaders Programme

Carrefour Romania laid the foundations of the programme earlier this year, when it identified key people from the company's teams, following an evaluation applied at the level of the entire organisation.

Employees participating in the programme were divided into three classes: Campus - which brings together employees who are preparing to become store or department managers; Future Leaders Operational - for people targeting roles, such as director of hypermarket or regional managers; and Future Leaders Headquarters - to access positions of managers and directors.

At the end of this year, the Carrefour 2021 Leadership School graduates will be groomed in areas such as leadership, communication, controlling, finance, operational excellence, project management, digital strategy, or change management.

Another important element in the individual development plan of each participant is the performance of 'on the job' learning traineeships, both nationally and internationally.

The whole programme is organised around experienced-based learning activities, with practical applicability, the company added.

