Carrefour Romania Accelerates Efforts Towards Food Transition

Published on Sep 27 2021

Carrefour Romania has teamed up with 28 international and local partners to accelerate the transition to a healthier diet.

The initiative is part of the retailer’s global Act for Food strategy and marks the second edition of the ‘Food Transition Weeks’ campaign.

The campaign aims to promote healthier and more environmentally friendly products in stores and online.

The first edition of ‘Food Transition Weeks’, in association with eight new local partners, will run until 29 September.

Alina Horgea, director of own-brands and food transition, “We are glad that this year we have a stronger national footprint by joining eight local partners in the steps we are constantly taking in order to transition to a healthy diet.

“Thus, we offer customers products from local and international suppliers, members of the Food Transition Pact, along with our own brand ranges: Carrefour, Carrefour Bio, Drag de România, Quality Sector.”

The campaign takes place in all stores in the country, on Carrefour.ro and in the Bringo application.

Food Transition

The second edition of the campaign will emphasise on the transparency of the origin and traceability of the production process of food products sold in Carrefour stores that promote a healthy diet at affordable prices.

During the Food Transition Weeks, consumers will be introduced to the source of healthy food items, ranging from the organic component to products without #nimicsuspect additives, and the Nutri-Score classification system, among others.

Last year, Carrefour teamed up with 11 brands in the food and non-food area to organise a campaign dedicated to food transition in its stores in the six member countries of the pact – Belgium, France, Italy, Poland, Romania and Spain.

This year, Carrefour Romania invited local partners in the transition programme to a healthier diet, along with the 20 companies involved internationally.

Some of the participating companies include Albalact, Dry Fruits Transilvania, Delaco, FrieslandCampina, Fuchs, Five Continents, Strauss Coffee and Smithfield Romania.