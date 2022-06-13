Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Co-op And Microsoft Launch New Platform To Tackle Food Waste

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

UK retailer Co-op and technology company Microsoft are testing a new platform aimed at reducing food waste.

Technology consultancy BJSS and Team ITG are supporting the venture, which is set to be launched by some of the UK’s leading brands.

Caboodle

The platform created by the partners is Caboodle, a not-for-profit digital platform that enables supermarkets, cafés, and restaurants to connect with community groups and volunteers to redistribute surplus food.

According to climate action group Wrap, around 1.1 million tonnes of food goes to waste across the food retail and hospitality sector annually in the UK.

While surplus food redistribution has trebled between 2015 and 20201, there are still 200,000 tonnes that could have been redistributed, the company noted.

Read More: UK Food Businesses Reduce Food Waste By 17%: IGD

Built on Microsoft’s Power Platform technology, Caboodle aims to create a single platform where food retailers and businesses across the hospitality sector can connect with volunteers and community groups across the UK to share food when and where it is needed.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, interim CEO of the Co-op said, "The amount of good quality surplus food that’s not currently being redistributed is astounding. We’re currently trialling Caboodle in over 100 food stores and the results we’re seeing so far are incredible.

"We’ll be rolling it out across our entire estate next month and hope that all other retailers and businesses within hospitality will see the benefit too. The more organisations use Caboodle the simpler and more effective it will be for volunteers and community groups to gain access to good food."

Co-op Trial

The platform is currently being trialled in Co-op's food stores in Northern Ireland, Milton Keynes, and London, and will go live next month across a further 2,500 food stores.

It’s open to charities and community groups of all kinds, from food banks and family support networks to youth groups, schools, and more.

For supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants, Caboodle will allow them to share their surplus food online daily in an easier and more cost-effective way, using live notifications to alert charities when more slots are available.

Community groups will save time by having the opportunity to book and schedule slots, receive live notifications when new slots are available, and gain access to volunteers easily via a digital noticeboard, Co-op added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Polska To Recycle Nescafé Dolce Gusto Coffee Capsules
2
Retail

Coop 365discount Opens Flagship Store
3
Retail

Finland's Stora Enso Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
4
Retail

UK's Johnson Warns Against Pushing Food Prices Up With New Taxes
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com