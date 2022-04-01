Colruyt Launches Collect&Go Walk-In Service

Belgian retailer Colruyt Group’s online shopping service has launched a collection point for cyclists and pedestrians in Ixelles, in the south-east of Brussels.

Shoppers will be able to collect their purchases from the Collect&Go walk-in on foot or by bike.

The service offers a range of 15,000 products and the retailer will test the concept in the coming months.

Tom De Prater, Collect&Go manager, commented, “With Collect&Go walk-in, we specifically target the people of Brussels who go shopping on foot, by bike, or on a scooter. The location at the heart of Ixelles makes our collection point easily accessible for bicycles and pedestrians.

“We indeed intend to stimulate sustainable journeys and want to contribute to more ‘soft mobility' options in the capital.”

Collect&Go Walk-In

Collect&Go walk-in facility in Ixelles, spanning 75 square metres, is a spacious collection point, specifically designed for customers arriving on foot or by bike.

It allows cyclists to park their bicycles while loading their shopping and features a recycling point for customers to leave plastic and cardboard packaging behind.

Shoppers can transfer their purchases into their bags, bicycle baskets, or trolleys at their own pace from rolling tables.

Cotton shoppers, bicycle bags and cooling bags are also available to purchase at the collection point.

"This initiative is completely in line with the objectives of our Regional Mobility Plan Good Move, that wants to stimulate walking and biking for short distances in Brussels", confirmed Christophe Vanoerbeek, general manager of Brussels Mobility.

"Shopping accounts for around 13% of the displacements made by the residents of Brussels. Encouraging people to do their shopping sustainably is therefore essential to improve the quality of life in the city. Brussels Mobility also promotes the use of cargo bikes in Brussels. This is a future-oriented solution for both private persons and professionals: half of the light goods can be transported just as easily with a cargo bike as with a car or van," Vanoerbeek added.

Cargo Bicycle

The retailer has teamed up with Monkey Donkey to offer a free-of-charge cargo bicycle at the collection point.

"Collect&Go intends to make things easier for our urban customers, whenever we can. That is why we set up a partnership with Monkey Donkey, a sharing platform for cargo bikes”, says Tom De Prater.

“Customers picking up their shopping at the Châtelain collection point can use a cargo bicycle free of charge to take their purchases home. A second cargo bicycle will have its usual parking spot right in front of the collection point. That bike can also be used by residents, however, against payment,” De Prater added.

