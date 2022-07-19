Continente Joins Too Good To Go's Latest Initiative

Portuguese retailer Continente, a part of Sonae MC retail group, has joined food waste prevention app Too Good To Go's new initiative 'Observar, Smeirar, Tavar'(Look, Smell, Taste).

It will be the first Iberian retailer to join the initiative 'Observar, Smeirar, Tavar'(Look, Smell, Taste)', which aims to help consumers better identify and understand the actual shelf life of products.

Food Waste Initiatives

Committed to fighting food waste and raising awareness among consumers, the retailer is collaborating once again with Too Good To Go, whose app already has over 1 million users in Portugal.

In response to demands from consumers for brands to be more active in combatting food waste, Continente plans to roll out new products featuring the Too Good To Go seal in October 2022.

This seal, developed by Too Good To Go and already circulating on products and shelves all over Europe, asks consumers to rely on their sight, smell, and taste to evaluate the freshness of a product.

According to the recent study titled 'Reflect. Rethink. Reconsider. Why Food Waste is Everybody's Problem' by CapGemini, 'in the last year, there has been an 80% increase in online searches to understand how to extend the life of food at home.'

Pedro Lago, director of circular economy and sustainability projects at MC, said, "As a leading food retailer in the country, we have made this commitment - to combat food waste - to the community and the environment.

"Our vision is to achieve 0% waste, but we are aware that this is a mission that must be carried out collectively, with everyone's participation and contribution. This partnership interconnects all parties and promotes a win-win dynamic: the business, the consumer and the planet."

Too Good To Go At Continente

Currently, users of the Too Good To Go app can access Magic Boxes with a selection of surplus food (quality food that has not been sold during normal store hours) from the take away and bakery sections at any of the 41 Continente stores.

By purchasing these Magic Boxes, the customers avail of a 70% reduction compared to the value of the products in store.

"Our users are aware of the importance of a more conscious and sustainable consumption, and see in our application a cost benefit, which is also very relevant. A simple and practical way to acquire quality products at much more affordable prices, something that makes today, more than ever, a huge difference in the budget of families," commented Nuno Plácido, CEO of Too Good To Go Portugal.

