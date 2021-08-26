ESM Magazine

Coop Butiker & Stormarknader CBS Announces New Ownership Structure

Published on Aug 26 2021 in Retail tagged: Sweden / Coop Sweden / Coop Butiker &amp; Stormarknader CBS / Stora Coop

Coop Butiker & Stormarknader CBS Announces New Ownership Structure

The ownership of Coop Butiker & Stormarknader CBS, a cooperative group that operates stores under the Coop Sweden and Stora Coop banners, is being transferred to a consortium of three groups, Konsumentföreningen Stockholm (Stockholm Consumer Association), Coop Kristianstad Blekinge and Coop Mitt.

CBS, which is currently owned by KF, said that the move means that approximately 900,000 members will move to the consumer associations to which they geographically belong, in Stockholm, Uppsala, Västmanland, Örebro and several other areas.

The deal is set to be completed by the start of 2022, at which time store operations will transfer to the three groups.

'Positive Decision'

