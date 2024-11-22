Couche-Tard Chair Says No Hostile Takeover Bid For Seven & i: Reports

Alimentation Couche-Tard is not considering a hostile takeover bid for Japan's Seven & i, the Nikkei business daily quoted the Canadian suitor's chairman and co-founder, Alain Bouchard, as saying.

In an interview with Japanese media conducted in Canada, Bouchard said a hostile bid "was not among factors being considered," indicating the company's intention to secure an amicable acquisition deal, the Nikkei reported.

Initial Bid

Couche-Tard, which competes with Seven & i in the North American gas station market, in August made an initial bid to take over the Japanese retail giant.

It later raised its offer to $47 billion, in what would be the largest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.

Seven & i, which operates more than 80,000 7-Eleven convenience stores around the world, is caught in a three-way tug-of-war between Couche-Tard, Seven & i's founding family, which is proposing a management buyout, and company management who say their growth plan can enhance value.

Bidding Price

Asked whether Couche-Tard could raise its bidding price further, CEO Alex Miller, who also attended the interview, said, "The current proposed price is attractive for all stakeholders."

Earlier this week, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that the founding Ito family behind Japanese retailer Seven & i aims to raise more than 8 trillion yen (€49 billion) to take it private by the end of this financial year.

The family has established a special purpose company that is in talks with Japan's three largest lenders and major US financial institutions to raise funds to take the 7-Eleven owner private.

Going private would allow it to continue under current management and remove pressure from shareholders to sell off more of its assets – as well as eliminate the threat from a bidder that it may see as hostile.