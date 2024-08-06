52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Crai Group Reports €3bn in Sales, CraiFutura Driving Growth

By Branislav Pekic
Italy’s Crai Group has reported a strong performance in its 2023 financial year, with total network sales reaching approximately €3 billion.

These positive results coincide with the early successes of the CraiFutura transformation plan, which the retailer launched in late 2022.

The transformation plan, which seeks to evolve Crai from a service-oriented model to a fully-integrated retail distribution company, has seen the Milan-based headquarters, Crai Secom, become a central hub for operations.

Centralised Management

In its first year, Crai Secom generated €106 million in revenue, driven by the centralised management of key product categories and the consolidation of the frozen and dry food platforms.

The transformation has also led to increased profitability, with Crai Secom recording an EBITDA of €4 million, up from €2.8 million from the previous year, and a net profit exceeding €1 million.

The combined efforts of Crai Secom, Food 5.0 (branded products), and Sinergia 5.0 (home and personal care) resulted in an aggregate EBITDA of approximately €8 million.

Unified Structure

Crai Group is focused on redefining its business model, moving beyond a traditional operations centre to a unified structure that brings together headquarters, distribution centres, and stores. By streamlining operations, reducing costs, and developing innovative solutions, Crai is  aiming to improve profitability for its network of over 1,500 stores across Italy.

“With CraiFutura we are redesigning the future of Crai, consolidating its evolution as a distribution company, with the utmost attention to the profitability of our stores and customer satisfaction," commented Giangiacomo Ibba, Crai CEO.

"Our goals are ambitious, but the milestone achieved already at the end of the first year represents an important first confirmation of the validity of the path undertaken.”

