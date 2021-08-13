ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

CVC Fund To Buy 25% Of Portugal’s Sonae MC

Published on Aug 13 2021 8:38 AM in Retail tagged: Portugal / Continente / Sonae MC / Continente Bom Dia

CVC Fund To Buy 25% Of Portugal’s Sonae MC

Sonae SGPS has reached an agreement to sell 24.99% of its grocery retail unit Sonae MC to CVC Advisers Company (CVC Funds).

Sonae MC is a top Portuguese grocery retailer with almost 1,000 multi-format stores, a €5.2 billion turnover, and €527 million underlying EBITDA.

Besides cash proceeds of €528 million, the transaction includes a contingent deferred cash payment of around €63 million to Sonae SGPS, which can bring the equity value for 100% of the share capital of Sonae MC up to €2.36 billion.

The transaction is not subject to any conditions precedent and is expected to close by August of this year.

CVC Funds will support the growth plan of Sonae MC. The deal is part of Sonae SGPS’s active portfolio management strategy, aiming to put in place the optimal shareholder structure for each of its businesses and join forces with highly experienced partners.

Second-Quarter Performance

Meanwhile, Sonae MC reported a total turnover of €1.25 billion in the second quarter of its financial year, up 4.4% year-on-year and 1.3% on a like-for-like basis.

Hypermarkets accounted for €416 million (-1.3% y/y), supermarkets for €633 million (+2.3%) and new growth businesses and others for the remaining €209 million (+27%). 

Net profit from continuing operations grew 23.9%, to €38 million, compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

Sonae MC’s e-commerce operation grew 45% in the first half, having also grown in the second quarter. 

Quarterly Highlights

In this period, the company focused on opening a Continente Labs cashierless store in Lisbon and launching the new Continente and Well’s online platforms.

Gross Capex amounted to €68 million in the first half, and major investments comprised 20 new company-operated stores, including six Continente Bom Dia proximity supermarkets and the refurbishment of eight food retail units.

In May 2021, Sonae MC reached an agreement to sell 50% share capital in Maxmat to an entity wholly owned by BME Group, which already holds the remaining 50% of the share capital of Maxmat. The sale is expected to generate a capital gain of approximately €40m.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area

Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area
Continente First In Portugal To Introduce Insect-Based Food

Continente First In Portugal To Introduce Insect-Based Food
Jerónimo Martins' Profit Soars 79% In First Half

Jerónimo Martins' Profit Soars 79% In First Half
Pingo Doce Allows Consumers To Bring Own Containers

Pingo Doce Allows Consumers To Bring Own Containers
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

McColl's Posts ‘Resilient Results’ With Continued LFL Sales Growth In H1 Fri, 13 Aug 2021

McColl's Posts ‘Resilient Results’ With Continued LFL Sales Growth In H1
Finland's Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Continue To Rise Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Finland's Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Continue To Rise
Aldi Süd Teams Up With Celebrity Chef The Duc Ngo Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Aldi Süd Teams Up With Celebrity Chef The Duc Ngo
Russia's X5 Retail Group Sees 10.7% Jump In Second-Quarter Revenue Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Russia's X5 Retail Group Sees 10.7% Jump In Second-Quarter Revenue
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN