Czech Shoppers Prefer To Buy Local Food In Supermarkets, Study Finds

Published on Sep 20 2021 8:18 AM in Retail tagged: Czech Republic / Food / Supermarkets / Grocery

Most shoppers in the Czech Republic prefer to buy Czech food in supermarkets, a new survey by Nielsen Admosphere has revealed.

The study also found that 97% of respondents visit supermarkets for food at least sometimes, while 64% shop in small and brick-and-mortar stores, 31% at farmers' markets, 26% at market stalls, 21% in specialised shops such as organic shops and 17% online.

Country Of Origin

Around 85% of the respondents highlighted the country of origin of products as an essential factor while choosing products.

The research also revealed that 41% of respondents expressed interest in the country of origin for almost all products. In comparison, 44% cared about it only for selected products, and 15% did not care about it.

The study also found that 70% of shoppers were willing to pay extra if they had the option to buy a product from their preferred country of origin.

Products from the Czech Republic ranked first among Czech consumers in terms of product origin, followed by Germany and Slovakia.

Poland emerged as the least popular producer country for Czechs, with only 4% of respondents saying they preferred Polish products.

Inflation

Elsewhere, CSO data has revealed that prices rose in almost all sections of the consumer basket in August.

Advertisement

The country has been experiencing the highest year-on-year inflation since November 2008. Analysts have predicted that inflation could approach 5% by the end of this year.

World food prices have also been rising since August, with sugar, vegetable oils, and cereals becoming the most expensive, especially wheat, which has increased by 8.8%, while maize and rice, on the other hand, have seen a decline in prices, SOCR ČR added.

Czech consumers will also have to cope once again with an increase in the price of dairy products, which is affected by higher packaging and transport costs, the Czech commerce and tourism confederation noted.

In April of this year, Czech lawmakers rejected plans to require supermarkets to sell mainly domestically produced food, removing the measure from a bill on food quality to avoid clashes with the European Commission over EU single market rules.