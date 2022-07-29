Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Delikatesy Centrum Sees Turnover Growth In Remodelled Outlets

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Polish supermarket chain Delikatesy Centrum has witnessed an increase in turnover across its stores that underwent a remodelling in recent years.

In the case of some outlets of the Eurocash Group subsidiary, turnover was up by 40%, with the best performing store achieving a sales increase of over 50%, the company added.

Updated Store Network

Since the beginning of the remodelling project, which was launched in 2021, the retail group has upgraded almost 170 outlets under the Delikatesy Centrum banner.

Remodelled stores record high growth dynamics in the long term, growing by over 18% year on year, with an 8% increase in the number of transactions, Eurocash Group noted.

There is also an increase in the receipt share and value across the fresh categories, comprising dairy products, meat, fruit and vegetables, and bread.

Michał Groniewski, director of private label and store development in the Delikatesy Centrum, said, "One of the changes introduced by us as part of the remodelling of outlets is the optimisation of the interior layout, improving the customer's shopping path. We moved the fruit and vegetable area to the front of the store, and we also added a rack with nuts and dried fruits - in response to changes in the consumption of this category as a supplement to a balanced diet and a healthy snack.

"In the pilot stores, this translated into an average increase in the dried fruit category of 26%. Every year. The results speak for themselves, which is why we are starting the implementation of this solution in other outlets."

Private-Label Range

Delikatesy Centrum has added a number of private-label products to its offering.

Recently, the retailer attempted to break into the frozen pizza market, which has traditionally been dominated by discount retailers in Poland, with the rollout of a new own brand, Mia Trattoria.

It offers three types of fresh pizza and a lasagna with real Italian tomatoes.

Elsewhere, Delikatesy Centrum has expanded its own brand range for dried fruit and nuts, Bakadelio with the addition of 12 SKUs, including the Bakadelio Snacks.

By the end of this year, the supermarket chain plans to expand the range to 19 products.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Food And Drink Sector Accounted For 6% Of Administrations In UK
2
Retail

UK Consumers Slash Spending On Less Urgent Items: ONS
3
Retail

Aldi Nord Sets New Climate Targets
4
Retail

Groupe Casino Sees Q2 Sales Accelerate, Agrees To Sell GreenYellow Stake
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com