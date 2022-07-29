Delikatesy Centrum Sees Turnover Growth In Remodelled Outlets

Polish supermarket chain Delikatesy Centrum has witnessed an increase in turnover across its stores that underwent a remodelling in recent years.

In the case of some outlets of the Eurocash Group subsidiary, turnover was up by 40%, with the best performing store achieving a sales increase of over 50%, the company added.

Updated Store Network

Since the beginning of the remodelling project, which was launched in 2021, the retail group has upgraded almost 170 outlets under the Delikatesy Centrum banner.

Remodelled stores record high growth dynamics in the long term, growing by over 18% year on year, with an 8% increase in the number of transactions, Eurocash Group noted.

There is also an increase in the receipt share and value across the fresh categories, comprising dairy products, meat, fruit and vegetables, and bread.

Michał Groniewski, director of private label and store development in the Delikatesy Centrum, said, "One of the changes introduced by us as part of the remodelling of outlets is the optimisation of the interior layout, improving the customer's shopping path. We moved the fruit and vegetable area to the front of the store, and we also added a rack with nuts and dried fruits - in response to changes in the consumption of this category as a supplement to a balanced diet and a healthy snack.

"In the pilot stores, this translated into an average increase in the dried fruit category of 26%. Every year. The results speak for themselves, which is why we are starting the implementation of this solution in other outlets."

Private-Label Range

Delikatesy Centrum has added a number of private-label products to its offering.

Recently, the retailer attempted to break into the frozen pizza market, which has traditionally been dominated by discount retailers in Poland, with the rollout of a new own brand, Mia Trattoria.

It offers three types of fresh pizza and a lasagna with real Italian tomatoes.

Elsewhere, Delikatesy Centrum has expanded its own brand range for dried fruit and nuts, Bakadelio with the addition of 12 SKUs, including the Bakadelio Snacks.

By the end of this year, the supermarket chain plans to expand the range to 19 products.

