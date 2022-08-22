Dino Polska Reports Double-Digit LFL Sales Growth In H1

Polish retailer Dino Polska has posted like-for-like (LfL) sales growth of 25.5% in the first half of its financial year.

Revenue for the period topped PLN 8.7 billion (€1.8 billion), representing an increase of 45.4% on the same period last year.

The company attributed its performance to investments in developing its network.

Store visits increased by 33%, compared to the first half of 2021, as prices continued to rise.

Michał Krauze, a board member of Dino Polska, said, “The increase in the number of purchases in Dino stores is very important information for us. We treat this as a sign of the growing trust Poles are placing in our stores.

“The goal we have set for ourselves is to recognise customers’ needs properly and ensure that our product assortment and price policy are aligned to their needs. This entails setting prices for products at competitive levels, compared to the largest networks operating in Poland.”

Network Expansion, Investments

The retailer opened 162 new stores in the first half of 2022, or 22% more than last year.

As of the end of June 2022, Dino Polska’s store network comprised 1,975 outlets, up from 1,622 one year ago.

In terms of geography, the company has increased its store count where it was already present, while opening stores in new communes and counties.

The company invested PLN 727 million (€153 million) in the first half to develop its network.

In addition to new stores, the company also invested in constructing its eighth distribution centre and ramping up production capacities at its Agro Rydzyna meat-processing plant.

The number of Dino stores outfitted with photovoltaic installations climbed by 322 in the first half of the year, to 1,124 stores, the company added.

The retailer generated 19 GWh of solar power in this period – up from 7 GWh last year.

These installations, with a total capacity of nearly 40 MW, enabled the company to reduce its CO2 footprint by approximately 13,000 tonnes.

