Dunnes Stores Maintains Position As Ireland's Leading Supermarket: Kantar

Dunnes Stores has maintained its position as Ireland's leading supermarket chain, holding 23.2% of the market according to the latest share data from Kantar, covering the 12-week period to 16 April.

Tesco, in second place, holds 22.4% of the market, according to Kantar, followed by SuperValu, on 20.7%, Lidl, on 13.3%, and Aldi, on 12.1% market share.

Sales Growth

Dunnes Stores also reported the strongest sales growth during the 12-week period, reporting a 15.3% increase in sales.

According to Kantar, Dunnes' growth stems from an influx of new shoppers visiting its stores, up 1.4 percentage points, and shoppers returning more often, up 6.9%.

Tesco, which reported a 14.9% rise in sales, also saw an increase in new shoppers in store, up 1.7 percentage points.

“Although grocery price inflation remains high, it is now lower than the level seen last month, having dropped from 16.8% to 16.6% in the 12 weeks to 16th April," commented Emer Healy, senior retail analyst at Kantar. "This is the first dip seen in almost two years, which will be welcome news for Irish consumers.”

In the 12 week period, take-home grocery sales increased 11.5%, the highest growth rate seen since February 2021.

'Little And Often'

According to Kantar, Irish shoppers are turning to 'little and often' shopping behaviour in order to better manage their budgets.

They are also returning to store more often, with visits up 10.2%, which contributed an additional €278.4 million to the overall market performance alongside a significant increase in average price per pack, up 14% year-on-year.

As in previous months, growth for private-label products (+15.6%) was higher than that of brands (+8%), again with shoppers turning to own-brand products to save money. Value private-label ranges saw 33.4% growth in the period, equating to around €18 million of additional spend.

