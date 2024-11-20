Edeka Group Announces Partnership With Payback

German retail group Edeka will join the Payback loyalty programme from 1 January 2025.

The partnership will allow customers to collect and redeem points and activate coupons for their purchases in participating Edeka, Marktkauf, Netto Marken-Discount and Trinkgut stores, in addition to 700 other Payback partner companies.

Claas Meineke, the director of marketing and sales at Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co. KG, stated, “Thanks to the cooperation with the largest bonus points programme, Payback, we are creating even more shopping advantages in the Edeka Group, and are therefore becoming even more attractive for our customers.

“Payback impresses with its high everyday relevance and attractiveness of the programme – our independent merchants also benefit from this.”

A study by GlobalData revealed that loyalty schemes offered by retailers could be the ‘key to success’ for FMCG retailers, as consumers are increasingly taking advantage of loyalty schemes, particularly in food and grocery, and health-and-beauty categories.

Netto Marken-Discount

Around 4,350 Netto Marken-Discount outlets will offer the service in Germany for in-store purchases, as well as online and at Netto-Reisen.

Customers will be able to collect and redeem points and use coupons via the Payback card, the Payback app and the Netto app.

Moreover, the Payback app can be linked to the Edeka and Netto Marken-Discount app, to avail of the advantages of both worlds with just one scan.

‘Optimal Shopping Experience’

Christina Stylianou, the head of corporate communications at Netto Marken-Discount, stated, “An optimal shopping experience is important to us. We are pleased that from January, our customers will benefit from the largest bonus programme in Germany with every Netto purchase with Payback, and that we will thus be able to offer them further added value.”

Payback will end its partnership with REWE and Penny at the end of this year. Penny joined the loyalty programme in 2018.