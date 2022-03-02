European Retailers Step Up Support For Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts

Several European retailers, including Ahold Delhaize, SPAR International, Coop Denmark, Caprabo, dm-drogerie markt, Salling Group and others have announced support for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, amidst an escalating conflict in the country.

In a statement on its website, Ahold Delhaize said that it 'strongly condemned this act of military aggression' by Russia, saying that it was working both 'globally and locally to support relief efforts.

It has pledged €1 million towards the Red Cross to support both those in Ukraine and those fleeing to neighbouring countries to escape the violence.

Spanish retailer Caprabo is updating its checkouts to enable shoppers to make a donation to UNICEF, without needing to make a purchase.

The contributions will be used to support UNICEF 's response on the ground to protect children and their families, with the humanitarian organisation operating a number of mobile units on the ground across Ukraine.

Keeping Supply Lines Open

SPAR International has said that its 'primary objective' is to support its SPAR Ukraine operation with the procurement and delivery of essential supplies, 'as it continues to open and operate stores in the most challenging of circumstances'.

SPAR Ukraine, which has been a licensed member of SPAR International since 2001, operates 65 stores across the country.

"We support their spirit and stand in solidarity with all of our colleagues and their families in Ukraine," SPAR International managing director Tobias Wasmuht said in a post on LinkedIn.

"Despite the distance of 1500 km between Lutsk and Amsterdam, our Ukrainian colleagues are very close in our thoughts and this continues to drive us to do all we can to support and help them as they care for the people of Ukraine."

Assisting Refugees

dm-drogerie markt said that it plans to contribute 'within the scope of our possibilities' to assist those that are forced to leave Ukraine, as well as work with aid organisations to provide support.

"In order to help people fleeing Ukraine, we will support organisations in the four neighbouring countries of Ukraine, i.e. in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, so that refugees can be cared for," commented chairman of the management board, Christoph Werner.

Polish wholesaler Eurocash Group, working alongside Caritas Polska, has donated more than 3,000 parcels of food for refugees, equating to around 30 tonnes of food.

The group has also mobilised its 'abc on wheels' mobile stores to border areas, to enable those feeling Ukraine to stock up on basic necessities.

Fellow Polish operator Biedronka has said that its stores located close to the Polish-Ukrainian border are set to slash prices, with bread prices reduced by up to 60% and prices of another 50 basic necessities cut by half.

"We can see exactly which products are needed the most now," said Maciej Łukowski, director of the purchasing department at Biedronka. "That is why we are lowering the prices of nearly 50 basic necessities, including baby food and bread."

Previously, Biedronka announced a grant of PLN 1,000 (€208) to all employees boasting Ukrainian citizenship, as a 'gesture of solidarity' to enable them to support their families. It also launched an extensive aid programme, allocating PLN 5 million to providing refugees from Ukraine with the necessary food, hygiene and cleaning products.

Emergency Supplies

Coop Denmark announced that it had sent five trucks (pictured) carrying emergency supplies to Ukraine, including warm blankets, canned food, diapers and other food products.

The goods were collected from warehouses in Aalborg, Aarhus and Odense, with the retailer working with DSV to ensure delivery.

Fellow Danish retailer Salling Group is undertaking a fundraising initiative alongside charity Folkekirkens Nødhjælp, enabling shoppers at its Bilka, føtex, Netto and Salling department stores to make a donation at the checkout, or via online or text.

Salling Group itself donated DKK 500,000 (€67,000) to kickstart the initiative. The money raised will go towards those fleeing to Poland, where Salling Group's Netto Poland operation has already reduced the price of basic goods.

Earlier this week, EuroCommerce, which represents the retail and wholesale sectors in Europe, said that the bloc's businesses have pledged to do 'all they can' to assist Ukraine. A number of retailers across Europe have already announced plans to stop purchasing Russian products, due to the growing conflict.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.