Subscribe Login
Retail

Fuel Retailer MOL Group Expands Network In Poland

Share this article

Fuel retailer MOL Group has announced the acquisition of more than 410 LOTOS service stations in Poland.

The group described the deal as a 'crucial milestone' as it seeks to broaden its network in central and eastern Europe.

The deal follows the successful closure of transactions with PKN Orlen and Grupa LOTOS, which itself follows on from European Commission approval for the acquisition of Grupa LOTOS by PKN Orlen, which took place in 2020.

As part of the transactions, MOL is divesting 143 stations in Hungary and 39 stations in Slovakia, paving the way for PKN Orlen to enter the Slovakian and Hungarian fuel retail markets.

Slovnaft Polska service stations operating in Southern Poland will also be refurbished to operate under the MOL brand, taking the total number of MOL’s Polish network close to 500.

Market Introduction

According to MOL Group, it plans to introduce the MOL brand to Poland 'immediately', with rebranding of the network set to be completed 'as swiftly as possible'.

This includes rolling out the Fresh Corner forecourt brand to the market, which includes a comprehensive food to go offer.

'The introduction of the Fresh Corner brand to Poland is also on the agenda, offering fresh and delicious food and high-quality coffee for customers,' MOL Group said in a statement. 'MOL Group was a pioneer on many regional markets where the Fresh Corner brand was introduced, bringing dairy, pastries and freshly baked bread into the shops, along with a broad gastronomic offer.'

MOL Group has had a presence in Poland since 1997.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Sainsbury’s To Invest An Additional £50m To Manage Rising Prices
2
Retail

Why Retailers And Consumer Goods Firms Need To Make Sustainability An Imperative
3
Retail

Spanish Families Consider Price When Christmas Grocery Shopping, Says Aldi
4
Retail

Eroski Appoints Alberto Cañas As New Franchise Director
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com