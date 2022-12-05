Fuel Retailer MOL Group Expands Network In Poland

Fuel retailer MOL Group has announced the acquisition of more than 410 LOTOS service stations in Poland.

The group described the deal as a 'crucial milestone' as it seeks to broaden its network in central and eastern Europe.

The deal follows the successful closure of transactions with PKN Orlen and Grupa LOTOS, which itself follows on from European Commission approval for the acquisition of Grupa LOTOS by PKN Orlen, which took place in 2020.

As part of the transactions, MOL is divesting 143 stations in Hungary and 39 stations in Slovakia, paving the way for PKN Orlen to enter the Slovakian and Hungarian fuel retail markets.

Slovnaft Polska service stations operating in Southern Poland will also be refurbished to operate under the MOL brand, taking the total number of MOL’s Polish network close to 500.

Market Introduction

According to MOL Group, it plans to introduce the MOL brand to Poland 'immediately', with rebranding of the network set to be completed 'as swiftly as possible'.

This includes rolling out the Fresh Corner forecourt brand to the market, which includes a comprehensive food to go offer.

'The introduction of the Fresh Corner brand to Poland is also on the agenda, offering fresh and delicious food and high-quality coffee for customers,' MOL Group said in a statement. 'MOL Group was a pioneer on many regional markets where the Fresh Corner brand was introduced, bringing dairy, pastries and freshly baked bread into the shops, along with a broad gastronomic offer.'

MOL Group has had a presence in Poland since 1997.

