Gen Z Seeking Sustainability And Quality From Their Grocery Purchases

More than two thirds (68%) of Gen Z consumers in the US feel they would benefit from more information from retailers about the sustainability of various food products, a new study has found.

The research was conducted by YouGov on behalf of Whole Foods Market.

'Responsible Sourcing Practices'

“As Gen Z generates a higher demand for environmentally conscious products, we have continued to increase our efforts toward climate-smart agriculture and responsible sourcing practices," said Jason Buechel, Whole Foods Market chief executive.

"This generation gives me great optimism as we continue to protect our food systems for future generations to come.”

Climate-Smart

The study reveals that 70% of Gen Z consumers support climate-smart agricultural practices.

Additionally, 55% are willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products, with more than half of Gen Z consumers preferring brands that prioritise lower environmental impacts or locally sourced foods.

The research found that product quality is also highly important for this younger generation.

Eighty percent of Gen Z consumers said they prioritise food quality in purchasing decisions, and 70% are willing to spend more on high-quality food.

Clear Information

Whole Foods Market said the study reinforces a growing demand among younger generations for clear information about sustainability to enable them to make informed purchasing decisions.

“We know Gen Z cares deeply about how their food is grown and produced, and we are committed to providing products that support these values,” added Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Whole Foods Market's chief merchandising and marketing officer.

The national online survey sampled 1,023 adults between the ages of 18 to 27 in the US.