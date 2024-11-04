52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

German Consumer Sentiment Improves Slightly In November: HDE

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
German Consumer Sentiment Improves Slightly In November: HDE

Consumer sentiment in Germany has improved slightly in November, just ahead of the Christmas period, according to the German Retail Federation (HDE).

Describing consumer sentiment for the coming weeks as ‘cautiously optimistic’, the HDE noted that it was impossible to state whether this improvement in sentiment is the beginning of a recovery.

Consumer Sentiment

German consumers’ propensity to buy continued to increase slightly in November.

There was also an indication of weakening consumer restraint, as the propensity to save declined in this period.

People are also optimistic about income expectations and hope for an improvement in their financial condition, the survey revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the HDE cautioned that, for the current year, no major impulses from private consumption for the economy as a whole are to be expected.

HDE Consumer Barometer

The HDE Consumer Barometer, published on the first Monday of each month, is based on a monthly survey of 1,600 people on their propensity to buy, their propensity to save, their financial situation, and other consumption-related factors.

Produced by the Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI) on behalf of the HDE, the barometer serves as an indicator for private consumption.

It does not reflect current consumer behaviour, but, rather, the expected mood in the next three months, the HDE added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, the ifo Business Climate Index found that there was no boost in confidence among German businesses as a result of Euro 2024, with sentiment deteriorating during the month.

This drop was due to more pessimistic expectations on the part of business owners, though the assessment of their current situation remained unchanged.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

Top 10 Countries In Europe For Purchasing Power In 2024
Top 10 Countries In Europe For Purchasing Power In 2024
2
Retail

Sainsbury's Extends Aldi Price Match Offer To Convenience Stores
Sainsbury's Extends Aldi Price Match Offer To Convenience Stores
3
Retail

Grupo DIA Sees 2% Sales Growth In Q3, Driven By Spain
Grupo DIA Sees 2% Sales Growth In Q3, Driven By Spain
4
Retail

Croatian Antitrust Agency Approves Tommy’s Acquisition Of Brodokomerc Nova
Croatian Antitrust Agency Approves Tommy&rsquo;s Acquisition Of Brodokomerc Nova
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com