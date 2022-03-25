Gopuff And Morrisons Launch Delivery Partnership

Rapid delivery platform Gopuff has announced a partnership with UK retailer Morrisons to deliver thousands of products to consumers across the UK.

The multi-year partnership brings Morrisons' products to Gopuff's platform, offering fast and reliable delivery service.

Customers across the UK can can choose from a wide range of Morrisons food and grocery items for delivery within 15-20 minutes.

Gopuff And Morrisons Partnership

The Gopuff and Morrisons partnership is built on a shared commitment to providing the delivery of a 'truly local proposition,' the retailer noted.

As well as offering nationally known brands, Gopuff customers will now have access to local products and brands offered by Morrisons, such as Henderson's Relish in Sheffield, Seabrook Crisps in the North, and Sheldon's Oven Bottom Muffins in Lancashire.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons said, “Gopuff is an acknowledged leader and innovator in rapid delivery and this partnership will enable us to deliver a very strong range of Morrisons fresh food and customer favourites to front doors across the UK in a matter of minutes.”

Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff added, “Morrisons’ product offering, sustained focus on supporting local producers and suppliers, as well as their relentless commitment to the customer, made this an ideal partnership for Gopuff.

“As we continue to expand Gopuff’s presence and product offering across the UK, we’re proud to partner with one of the largest and most beloved brands in the market. Morrisons can now meet their loyal customers where they are, and we look forward to bringing local Gopuff customers access to more of the products they love.”

Tailored Offering

Gopuff and Morrisons aim to deliver a tailored, localised offering to customers across the country.

The partnership follows a period of sustained growth for the quick commerce group across Europe, where it officially launched in the UK last November (its first international market outside of the US) and in France earlier this month.

In the UK, Gopuff has already accumulated a 40% category share since its launch, according to YipitData.

The delivery platform currently serves customers in more than 20 cities in the UK.

Gopuff recently appointed Bryan Batista as SVP International, to support its rapid international growth.

Both Gopuff and Morrisons donate excess food to Too Good To Go, which lets consumers directly buy and collect food that would otherwise go to waste.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.