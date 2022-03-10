Gorillas And Jumbo Commence Delivery Service In The Netherlands

Delivery group Gorillas and Dutch retailer Jumbo have furthered their strategic partnership with the introduction of Gorilla's grocery delivery service in the Netherlands.

Customers can now avail rapid delivery of groceries from Jumbo in the cities Groningen, Rotterdam, and Tilburg.

The duo first tested the collaboration in Antwerp, where customers have been using the service for the past month.

Rapid Grocery Delivery

Gorillas mainly focuses on customers who live or work in the city centre and want their purchases quickly.

In addition to Groningen, Rotterdam, and Tilburg, Gorillas is currently active in the Netherlands in Amsterdam, Arnhem, The Hague, Eindhoven, Haarlem, Leiden, Nijmegen, and Utrecht.

In the coming weeks, the retailer will gradually roll out the offer in all these places.

CFO Ton van Veen of Koninklijke Jumbo Groep said, "The market for the instant delivery of groceries ordered online is growing rapidly. We are already noticing that we are strengthening each other on various fronts: Gorillas can provide its customers with virtually all groceries in the Jumbo range, and at Jumbo we are tapping into new, interesting customer groups."

"We are working hard to offer this fast Gorillas ordering service through our own online channels as well. As a result, our own online customers in the major cities will soon be able to choose between regular delivery or instant delivery by Gorillas. In this way we continue to meet the changing wishes and needs of our customers, " van Veen added.

Gorillas And Jumbo Collaboration

General manager of Gorillas Benelux, Sadik Cevik, said, "Gorillas and Jumbo have both experienced unprecedented growth in the Dutch market. In Jumbo we recognise the entrepreneurial mentality and drive to grow.

"Jumbo has a large network of stores, also in Flanders, and wants to further expand its online activities. Gorillas brings speed, innovation and sustainability, and works together with local entrepreneurs. We are a winning combination in this."

