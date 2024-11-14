Groupe Casino To Step Up Investments To Boost Revenue Growth

French food retailer Groupe Casino pledged to invest more over the next four years and refocus on convenience stores as it seeks to accelerate revenue growth in a new strategy plan led by CEO Philippe Palazzi.

Casino, France's seventh-largest supermarket group by market share, was brought to the brink of default last year after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions and a declining market share.

The group, whose French rivals range from Carrefour to discounter Lidl, will invest €1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) in gross capital expenditure between 2025 and 2028 to achieve a gross merchandise volume of €15 billion, for an increase of €1.9 billion from 2023.

That should allow Casino to achieve adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) after lease payments of €500 million in 2028, it said.

Casino, which targets cumulate savings of €600 million over the period, said it aimed to achieve break-even free cash flow before dividends and financial expenses in 2026.

By 8:41 Casino shares gained 1.6%, having shed 97% so far this year.

Attempting A Turnaround

Now owned by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, Casino has been attempting a turnaround through job cuts, disposals of large loss-making stores and a refocus on inner-city convenience stores such as Monoprix and Franprix.

The slimmed down retailer now counts some 7,700 stores, staff of 25,000 and a market share estimated at around 3%.

"Today we are entering a new phase in the group's transformation," Palazzi said.

"Along with our franchisees and brands, our goal is to redefine convenience retailing to meet new consumer expectations: the right product and the right service at the right time, close to where you live ... at prices suited to everyone’s means," Palazzi said in a statement.

"That is why the group will be focusing on three key markets: day-to-day food shopping, Quick Meal Solutions and new everyday services" he added.