Retail

IFE Unveils Key Trends, Product Innovations For 2022 Edition

IFE, the International Food & Drink Event, is set to return to ExCeL on 21-23 March to reunite the food and drink industry and kick-start business growth in the sector.

This year’s event will see more than 30,000 top industry buyers, including leading retailers, caterers, wholesalers, and import and export specialists, descend on ExCeL London for three days of high-level networking and product-sourcing.

Here are some of the top reasons to visit IFE 2022.

New-Product Innovation

IFE is a hotbed of new-product launches and innovations in the world of food and drink. In addition to hosting the World Food Innovation Awards, in partnership with FoodBev Media, the event is an unparalleled showcase of new products from the UK and around the world.

Explore The World Of Vegan, Plant-Based Category

IFE has launched a dedicated Vegan & Plant-Based section, in partnership with the Vegan Society, for the 2022 event.

This section of the event will see big brand brands in the Vegan & Plant-Based space, such as Beyond Meat, Meatless Farm, Moving Mountains and Future Farm, plus exciting up-and-coming suppliers, including Better Nature, RE:NOURISH and Shicken.

Keep Your Finger On The Pulse Of International Trade

This year’s event is the first post-Brexit edition of IFE, and import and export are very much top of the agenda for 2022.

IFE has the support of the Department for International Trade, which will be on hand to provide guidance and support on navigating international trade.

IFE 2022 has seen huge support from international food and drinks companies, with new pavilions from Lithuania, India, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Kosovo, Switzerland, Latvia and Brazil.

People, Planet, Profit

Sustainability is once again topping the agenda in the world of food and drink, and IFE is no different, with suppliers leading the way in environmental innovation.

On the Future Food Stage, thefoodpeople’s Charles Banks will be running through the latest sustainability trends in retail, while Hamish Renton, Managing Director of HRA Global, Tim Etherington-Judge, Co-Founder of Avallen Spirits, and John Steel, CEO of Cafedirect, will take to the stage for a session entitled ‘Futureproof: The industry’s fight for genuine sustainability.’

To view the full seminar programme and exhibitor list, and to register to attend, visit ife.co.uk.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Sponsored content. For more retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

