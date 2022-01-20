IGD’s New Study Showcases The 'Must-See' Stores Of 2022 

From hydroponic herb greenhouses and walkout payment technology; to restaurant meals and refill stations, the market is developing exciting new concepts and opportunities to drive footfall and spending.

IGD’s new study, Top stores to visit in 2022, showcases the must-see stores that are pushing the boundaries and driving the industry forward.

The stores highlight how retailers continue to invest in their stores to stand out and compete with rivals, such as the expanding online channel and new markets, like quick commerce.

Here are five of its European picks:

K-Citymarket, Tammisto, Finland

The store pioneers Finland’s first hydroponic herb greenhouse and Europe’s first hypermarket-based brewery.

It demonstrates first-class category execution, including the most extensive range of restaurant meals in the country and sweet shop-style confectionery.

Carrefour Flash, Paris, France

Opened in November 2021, this unique store creates a seamless experience, accessible to all. Unlike other checkout-free stores, there are no gates at the entrance.

Shoppers simply select their products in-store and pay at a dedicated terminal, where their list of products is instantly displayed.

Kaufland, Bergkamen, Germany

Kaufland’s EDLP-focused strategy maximises its value offering and efficiency remains a key pillar of the retailer’s ongoing strategy.

New stores focus on using their space better and employing layouts that help them meet shopper missions more effectively.

TYPY, Dusseldorf, Germany

The technology behind this fully automated store offers customers up-to-date inventory information and on-shelf availability in real-time via the app, or a terminal in-store.

Data is collected to find out what customers want, at what time of day, so that service and experience can be enhanced.

Asda, Milton Keynes, UK

Asda Milton Keynes offers over 70 branded and private-label products in a dedicated refill zone, as well as within specific aisles.

The store is one of four in a trial to encourage shoppers to change their habits and drive down plastic usage.

All loose products are sold at the same price or less per kilogram than packaged equivalents.

