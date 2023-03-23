Industry Leaders To Take Centre Stage At IGD's Flagship Event

IGD's flagship event, Insight and Impact, will be returning to London on 26 April to bring the industry closer to shoppers.

Industry figureheads such as Tesco’s Jason Tarry and P&G’s Ian Morley will join fellow retailers and manufacturers on the main stage at Insight and Impact to help businesses win with shoppers today and tomorrow.

Returning for its second year, the event will put collaboration and omnichannel at the heart of how businesses can meet the changing needs of the shopper over the next 12 to 18 months.

Exclusive Access

Attendees will see what has worked in the UK and around the world, gaining an understanding of what learnings could be applied to their business, with exclusive access to the latest thinking from IGD’s Commercial Insight experts.

Speakers Include:

• Debbie Robinson – CEO, Central England Co-op

• Jason Tarry – UK & ROI chief executive officer, Tesco

• Kris Comerford – chief commercial officer, Asda

• Ian Morley – vice president sales – Northern Europe, Procter & Gamble

• Simon Miles – global vice president omnichannel, The Coca-Cola Company

• Bethan Brown – group development director, Samworth Brothers

• Will Broome – founder and CEO, Ubamarket®

For more information on the speaker line up, click here.

'Collective Insight'

"Insight and Impact perfectly brings to life what IGD does best, in bringing colleagues from this brilliant industry we all work in together in a face-to-face environment to chat, share and provoke," said Sarah Baldock, marketing and communications director at IGD.

“This is a space where our experts and leaders share their collective insight, wisdom and perspective on how we can help our industry do the very best for shoppers in the coming years.”

Add Value And Grow

Hosted by award-winning BBC business correspondent Emma Simpson, the event will offer an in-depth view of the most up-to-date economic outlook for 2023, the shopper perspective, in-store and digital opportunities, the best examples of retail execution and where businesses can add value and grow in the short to long term.

Insight and Impact is part of a developing series of new audience engagement activities from IGD that straddle across its core customer segments, strategically important to IGD and the industry.

Full programme and ticket details for the event are available here.

