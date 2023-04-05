ISM Cologne: The Sweetest Event Of The Year

ISM Cologne and ProSweets Cologne will open their doors and welcome the international industry for an unforgettable trade fair experience, from 23 to 25 April 2023.

The trends of the international confectionery and snack industry will be presented again this year, with more than 1,200 exhibiting companies from 73 countries.

Among them are some new exhibitors from Armenia, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.

The share of foreign participants is at 86%. In total, there will be 32 national pavilions from 25 countries and regions.

Parallel to ISM, ProSweets Cologne – the International Supplier Fair for the Confectionery and Snack Industry – will hold a special edition, with over 115 exhibitors from 22 countries.

Together, the two fairs cover the entire value chain for confectionery and snacks – a unique worldwide constellation.

Visitors are encouraged to join ISM Cologne for an engaging programme that celebrates innovation and collaboration.

The programme features a variety of dynamic presentations, insightful panel discussions and captivating showcases, all designed to highlight the latest developments and emerging trends in the industry.

ISM Cologne

With this year’s theme – ‘Encourage. Enable. Excite!’ – ISM is focusing primarily on the challenges and opportunities in the areas of climate, resources, energy, supply chains, logistics, health, and digitalisation.

One of the most exciting new features this year is Lab5 by ISM, a relaxed location in Hall 5.2, where you can network and indulge in sweet surprises and treats. Come together and toast to an unforgettable trade fair experience!

Also to be found in Hall 5.2 is the Start-up Area – the hub for innovative, newly founded companies and their groundbreaking ideas.

Around 20 international companies will showcase their products in a common area located in Lab5 by ISM.

The sponsor of the Start-up Area is go2market, a company with a unique market research tool for the consumer goods industry.

Nearby is the specialist retail area ‘Finest Creations – Hand-Crafted’, which specialises in small-scale sweet and snack businesses.

The New Product Showcase is also back, presenting the latest product innovations in the industry.

Don’t miss out on this visit to ISM Cologne and ProSweets Cologne 2023 – book your tickets here.

