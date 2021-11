November 24, 2021 8:27 AM

The overall Italian distribution market was worth €216.6 billion in 2020, of which modern retail accounted for €61.3 billion, a new study has found.

The data comes from the annual report of the Federdistribuzione, the leading trade association for the modern retail industry in Italy.

The food retail segment was worth €123.1 billion, up from €120.4 billion in 2019, while non-food accounted for the remaining €93.5 billion.