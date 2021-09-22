Italian Organic Food And Drink Sales See 5% Growth

Sales of organic products in Italy amounted to €4.6 billion in the 12-month period to July 2021, accounting for a 5% year-on-year growth, new data has revealed.

Of the total, at-home consumption accounted for €3.87 billion (+4%), while the remaining €701 million (+10%) came from away-from-home consumption.

The figures were released by the SANA Observatory report, conducted by Nomisma in collaboration with two Italian organic industry associations – AssoBio and FederBio.

Large-Scale Retail Leads The Way