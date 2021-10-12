Jerónimo Martins Launches Sustainability Podcast With Renascença

Published on Oct 12 2021 1:25 PM in Retail tagged: Portugal / Jerónimo Martins / Podcast / Renascença

Portuguese retailer Jerónimo Martins group has launched the ‘Be the Story’ podcast in partnership with radio station Renascença, which will focus on sustainability.

The retailer aims to discuss sustainability in its various dimensions in areas such as food, environment and helping the community, among others.

The Podcast Series

The podcast, featuring 10 episodes, will air once a week, on Mondays, on the Be The Story web page and mainstream platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Every week, one of the three hosts of the As Três da Manhã programme –Ana Galvão, Inês Lopes Gonçalves and Joana Marques – will share the mic with a guest to discuss various topics such as sugar intake, fighting food waste, plastic use, biodiversity, and donating food to charities.

Debut Episode

In the debut episode on 11 October, Inês Lopes Gonçalves spoke about preserving the Mediterranean diet with Pedro Graça, director of the University of Porto’s Faculty of Nutrition and Food Sciences.

The episode focused on one of the world’s healthiest and most sustainable diets, classified as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The next episode, scheduled for 18 October, will be hosted by Ana Galvão and focus on ‘good and bad plastic.’

The guests will include Ana Sofia Ribeiro, coordinator of the environmental awareness, education and training department of the Portuguese League for Nature Protection, and Fernando Ventura, director of environmental efficiency and innovation projects at Jerónimo Martins.

Jerónimo Martins Group started the ‘Be the Story’ editorial project with the launch of a website in 2018, to bring about change in behaviour by sharing stories and good examples.

The Portuguese retailer closed the first half of 2021 with a net profit of €186 million, up 78.9% year-on-year.