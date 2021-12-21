Jumbo Teams Up With NOC*NSF To Encourage Healthy Lifestyle

Jumbo and NOC*NSF (the Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation) have developed a new learning programme about nutrition, health, and sports for trainers and coaches called Jumbo Foodcamp.

From next year, the programme can be used at all 25,000 Dutch sports associations that are affiliated with NOC*NSF through the sports federations, the retailer added.

Healthy Lifestyle

Jumbo wants to make tasty and healthy food easily accessible to help everyone adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The retailer is making its own-brand products increasingly healthier and provides plenty of inspiration for eating sufficient fruit and vegetables.

The Jumbo Foodcoach app, partly developed with the help of NOC*NSF and the professional skating and cycling team of Jumbo-Visma, aims to help and inspire everyone to eat healthier and to exercise.

The learnings from the Foodcoach app have now been incorporated into Jumbo Foodcamp.

The module has been added to the existing learning programmes that NOC*NSF and the sports federations offer their associations.

Jumbo Foodcamp

With Foodcamp, Jumbo and NOC*NSF want to support trainers, coaches, canteen employees, and directors of sports clubs in creating a healthy sports environment.

The initiative aims to make all groups more aware of nutrition before, during, and after exercise.

The Jumbo Foodcamp training module lasts twelve weeks and consists of various sessions on nutrition and exercise.

One session takes place in a local Jumbo store so that users can immediately get acquainted with the products.

“With this wonderful collaboration, we underline our ambition to help everyone with a healthier lifestyle,” said Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd, CCO of Jumbo.

“Together with NOC*NSF, we can share our knowledge about sports and nutrition with sports associations throughout the Netherlands and make healthy eating and exercise even more fun.”

'Valuable' Knowledge

Marc van den Tweel, general manager at NOC*NSF, commented,"We added Jumbo Foodcamp to our learning programmes because we are convinced that this knowledge is very valuable for local sports associations.

"We are already teaching trainers about topics such as coaching, exercise and psychology. We now add the very important aspect of nutrition. With this new programme, we want to let athletes experience even more sporting fun by advising them better about the right nutrition at the right time."

