Lidl GB To Introduce Body Cameras For All Store Staff Members

Lidl GB is introducing body-worn cameras for all store staff members across the UK as part of its efforts to ensure the safety and security of both customers and colleagues.

Lidl GB has invested over £2 million (€2.3 million) in this initiative and will commence the rollout at the end of November, with the aim to complete it by the spring of next year.

All Lidl colleagues will receive training to ensure the cameras are used safely and in a way that protects an individual’s privacy, the company noted.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer of Lidl GB, said, "As a business with over 960 stores across the length and breadth of the country, safety and security has always been an absolute priority for us.

"While our stores are typically safe environments, retail crime is something that is impacting the whole industry. Our investment into ensuring all our stores have body-worn cameras is just one of the ways we’re taking action to protect and provide reassurance to our colleagues and customers."

ADVERTISEMENT

Retail Crime

Last month, Lidl became a founding member of Project Pegasus, a business and policing partnership that aims to combine law enforcement powers with industry knowledge to target serious and organised retail crime, committing £60,000 of funding over two years.

Ryan added, "It is essential that the industry comes together to find new and innovative ways to combat serious and organised retail crime across the UK.

"Amongst our own initiatives, we’re proud to be part of Project Pegasus, which presents a real opportunity for retailers, police forces, and the Home Office to work together to address the alarming rise of incidents facing retail workers every day."

The issue of theft and violence has been raised by many of Britain's biggest retailers in recent months, including Tesco, John Lewis and Primark, echoing similar reports in the United States and elsewhere.

In October, some 88 UK retail leaders, including the bosses of Tesco, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer, signed a letter to interior minister Suella Braverman, demanding action over rising rates of retail crime.