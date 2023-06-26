Lidl Ireland Partners With OOHPod Parcel Lockers

Lidl Ireland has announced it has partnered with ‘out of home’ self-service parcel locker provider OOHPod to make parcel lockers widely available to customers.

The initiative will offer customers the option of picking up or returning their online purchases at the same time as their regular shop.

OOHPod

OOHPod was launched in in the Republic of Ireland in 2021, in a bid to provide shoppers with more flexibility in how they receive their online goods.

Customers using the OOHPod service can have their parcels delivered by any online store or carrier to their chosen Lidl store where OOHPod self-service lockers are available.

UPS is fully integrated with OOHPod allowing customers pick up and drop off UPS parcels by selecting the service through the UPS website.

Open 24/7

The strategic partnership with parcel locker company OOHPod and Lidl Ireland will see Lidl roll out the lockers to stores nationwide in the months ahead. Lidl said the move simplifies online shopping for customers.

The lockers are open 24/7, providing shoppers with the option to have their purchases dropped safely and securely ‘out of home’ to avoid the risk of missed deliveries.

OOHPod parcel lockers are currently in place at Lidl Ireland stores in Tyrrelstown, Charleville, Mitchelstown, Ballyvolane, Ballincollig, Bandon, Mallow, Cornmarket, Wilton, Dunshaughlin and Navan with additional lockers being rolled out at further sites nationwide.

One-Stop Shop

"With simplicity and convenience at the heart of both our business models, OOHPod’s parcel lockers will offer safe storage at the point of delivery across our local store network, making Lidl Ireland a one-stop shop for all of your shopping needs," said Avril O’Hehir, chief administration officer at Lidl Ireland.

"We are committed to building sustainable relationships with market leaders across industries that will have a positive impact, and we’re excited with what this new development will bring in the years to come.”