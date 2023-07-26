Lidl Spain To Open 20 New Stores In 2023

Lidl Spain has announced plans to invest around €230 million this year in adding 20 new stores, expanding its logistics network, and increasing the purchase and exports of Spanish products.

The retailer has commenced construction at its logistics platform in Martorell, Barcelona, which is set to be its largest logistics investment in Spain.

In 2022, Lidl Spain invested over €350 million to open around 40 stores, boosting its position as the third-largest operator in the food distribution market in the country in term of market share.

The company also continued to expand its logistics infrastructure, completed the new logistics platform in Escúzar, Granada, and acquired two new plots in Constantí, Tarragona, and Villadangos del Páramo in León.

As a result of these investments, Lidl now operates more than 670 stores and 12 warehouses in Spain.

Net sales for the 2022 financial year reached €6.08 billion, up 18% year on year.

In this period, the discounter purchased goods worth a record €6.7 billion (up 17% compared with 2021 ) from Spanish suppliers, of which fruit and vegetables accounted for €2.7 billion (up 9%).

Spanish Exports

Lidl Spain also set a new record for exports of Spanish products, which amounted to €3.5 billion and was shipped to around 30 countries.

The company created 1,000 new direct jobs, taking its workforce to 18,500 people, which is 40% more in just five years.

Notable initiatives aimed at boosting efficiency and sustainability include the rollout of electronic price labels, for which €50 million were invested, and the launch of the anti-waste bag, which consists of a pack of fruit and vegetables that do not meet aesthetic standards but are suitable for consumption that retails for €3.

In view of the high inflation and general cost increases, Lidl Spain tried to limit price increases for consumers by launching additional offers and promotions and absorbing part of the energy and transport costs.

"In a complex year marked by multiple challenges that impacted our operations, we have managed to maintain our sustainable growth path in Spain by remaining faithful to our commitment to Spanish customers and responding to their needs by providing them with the best value for money on the market", said Lidl Spain's corporate general manager, Ferran Figueras.

"In 2023, we continue to focus our efforts to remain a benchmark in price containment and the creation of shared value with Spanish society even in adverse conditions."

Claus Grande, general manager of Lidl Spain added, "We have focused all our efforts on putting people first with actions that protect the purchasing power of our employees and contribute to further savings for our customers, and we understand that only in this way will we be closer to our goal of being the first choice for all of them, whether as a company to work for or as a supermarket chain to entrust their shopping basket to."