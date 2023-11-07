Mercadona Sees Sales Volume, Market Share Up In Spain

Mercadona is witnessing rapid growth in Spain, while the rest of the grocery sector is stagnating, online publication El Economista reported, citing the latest data from NIQ.

In September, Mercadona's sales volume grew by 4%, while the overall sector declined by 0.2%, while its market share reached 27%, which is more than Carrefour, Lidl, Eroski, Dia, and Consum combined.

Growth Drivers

The retail group's growth is being driven by a number of factors, including increased spending by Spaniards and tourists and a reduction in prices on around 500 products.

The company is also benefiting from the fact that many consumers are choosing to cook and eat at home more often due to high inflation.

Despite the drop in volume, the distribution sector in Spain grew 11.7% in value in the first nine months of 2023, which means that Mercadona's revenue growth will be even greater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercadona’s net sales volume grew 11% year-on-year to €28.5 billion in 2022, and the company is expected to break its revenue record this year.

In 2022, the retailer generated net profit worth €718 million, 5% more than the previous year. However, this left the company's profitability at 2.5%, one of the lowest in its history, and it is expected to remain low in the near future.

Challenges

The rest of the Spanish grocery sector is facing a number of challenges, including high inflation, increased competition from Mercadona, and a change in consumer behavior.

The Spanish association of supermarket chains (AECOC) predicts that sales volume in the sector will remain flat, or even slightly negative until next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to compete with Mercadona, other grocery chains are offering more promotions and discounts.

Portugal

In neighbouring Portugal, the Valencia-based retailer expects to close the year with strong sales and possibly break even, an improvement over last year’s losses of €50 million last year.

Sales in Portugal amounted to €737 million in 2022, an increase of 77.6% from the previous year.

Mercadona continues to expand its presence in Portugal with the launch of a new store in Torres Vedras last week. The new store joins the 46 already existing outlets, including four in Lisbon.