January 27, 2022 8:19 AM

Cash and carry giant Metro AG has unveiled a new growth strategy, 'sCore', with which the group is seeking to maximise its value proposition and expand its position as a leading food wholesaler.

Metro unveiled sCore at its Capital Markets Day, held in Düsseldorf earlier this week.

With the new strategy, Metro is seeking to increase sales to more than €40 billion by 2030, as well as growing its EBITDA to more than €2 billion in the same time period.