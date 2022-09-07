Migros Launches Capsule-Free Coffee System

Swiss retailer Migros is launching CoffeeB, a coffee capsule system that works without the use of a capsule.

The CoffeeB system, which Migros says is the world's first, uses a small, fully compostable ball of pressed coffee, generating no waste.

The innovation is available throughout Switzerland at Migros, Melectronics, and Digitec Galaxus as well as in France, and will be launched in Germany in the spring of 2023.

Other markets will follow, with CoffeeB receiving strong interest from various markets.

The Migros CoffeeB System

Thirty-six years after the launch of the coffee capsule, Migros and its subsidiary Delica are introducing what they hope will be the latest innovation in the coffee market.

CoffeeB features a small ball of pressed coffee encased by a protective layer, patented worldwide by Delica, which forms an oxygen barrier that protects against flavour loss, just as aluminium does.

The protective layer is of natural origin and is therefore completely garden compostable.

The system is completed by the CoffeeB Globe coffee machine with the group's patented brewing technology.

"With CoffeeB, Migros combines what could not be combined before: a full taste experience, convenience, and no waste," said Fabrice Zumbrunnen, president of the general management of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives.

"We are convinced that with CoffeeB we have developed a technology that meets today's consumer needs and will have a positive impact on the environment. The capsule-free system fits 100% with Migros' sustainability strategy. It is the most significant product innovation in the company's history."

Waste Reductions

The CoffeeB innovation will help reduce waste by eliminating aluminium or plastic capsules, Migros noted.

Globally, the amount of waste generated by coffee capsules is around 100,000 tonnes per year, according to a recent Euromonitor report.

Although partially recyclable, a large part of this still ends up as waste.

Elsewhere, the CoffeeB machine consists largely of recycled materials and can be repaired by Migros service centres, if necessary.

Due to the modular design of the machine, individual technical components can also be replaced.

The overall system and all coffee types are 100% CO2 compensated.

The coffee beans are sustainably grown and are either Rainforest Alliance or certified organic and Fairtrade.

