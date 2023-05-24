Morrisons Brings Back 'More Reasons To Shop At Morrisons' Campaign

British retailer Morrisons has announced it is bringing back its 'More Reasons To Shop At Morrisons' campaign.

Created alongside Leo Burnett, the new advertising and brand campaign, will feature a rework of the iconic jingle, and will debut this month during popular soap opera Coronation Street.

'Real And Motivating'

Morrisons said the campaign will celebrate the 'real and motivating reasons' why customers choose Morrisons, in a 'funny and relatable' way.

At the heart of the campaign, a series of seven 20-second adverts will focus on a different ‘reason’ to shop at Morrisons in a vox-pop direct to camera.

The adverts will also highlight Morrisons Market Street counters, including services such as freshly-baked doughnuts, 100% British meat sold at Morrisons butcher counters, fresh produce, salad bars and in-store cafés.

The adverts were directed by Tom Speers of production company Smuggler and will feature on network TV spots that include Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Britain’s Got Talent.

Card Loyalty Programme

Morrisons has also announced a new 'More' loyalty card programme which can be used as a physical card or app and has been trialled in a number of stores over the past few weeks.

Customers will now be able to earn points on selected products and counters in store and online as well as earning five points for every litre of fuel purchased in a Morrisons petrol filling station.

“We’ve brought it back in a major new campaign which has had marketing effectiveness front and centre throughout the whole planning and development process, across creative and media," commented Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons.

"The result is a campaign which celebrates customers' real reasons for choosing Morrisons, in a funny and relatable way. And yes - even the iconic jingle is back!”

'Morrisons Fiver'

Once a customer has saved 5,000 points, they will receive a 'Morrisons Fiver' which can be redeemed on a future shop, in store or online.

The wider campaign will run across TV, radio, press, digital display, social media and out of home as well as in Morrisons stores and online, with media planning and buying led by Wavemaker.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh.