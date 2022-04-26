Morrisons Launches 'Price Cut' Campaign

UK retailer Morrisons is launching one of its biggest price cuts in recent years by reducing prices on over 500 products and introducing new multi save offers.

The lower prices cover 6% of Morrisons total volume sales, with prices of products from all across the store being reduced.

The average saving is 13% with key volume lines being eggs, baked beans, and rice, the company noted.

Morrisons Price Cuts

Items like coffee and nappies are included in the campaign, as well as the key ingredients needed for different occasions, such as packed lunches or evening meals.

The price of white baguettes, ham, multi-packs of crisps, and sausage rolls have all been cut to help reduce the cost of lunches, while the price of mince, rice, and kidney beans have all gone down to make it cheaper to make chilli con carne.

As part of the campaign, the retailer has reduced the price of a quarter of its 235 entry level products which include ‘Morrisons Savers’, ‘Morrisons Wonky’ in produce, and ‘Morrisons Essentials’ in homeware and health and beauty.

Over 180 products have been included in new and improved multi save promotions, including a ‘Buy 2 for £1.80’ on cereals, a ‘Buy 2 for £3’ on breaded chicken, and a ‘Buy 2 for £5’ on ready meals.

David Potts, chief executiven of Morrisons, said “We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and we want to play our part in helping them when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping. These price cuts will have a noticeable and long term impact on our customers' budgets and demonstrate our commitment to offering them the best possible value.”

Other Promotions

As well as price cuts and multi saves, a ‘Compare & Save’ campaign has been launched in store to help customers identify the savings that can be made by swapping branded items for Morrisons own-brand products.

Morrisons is also continuing to invest in its deals, and is offering customers a pizza meal deal for £10 which includes two pizzas, two sides, and a drink.

The price cuts will be communicated to customers via TV and print advertising, digital, online, and in-store communications.

A Morrisons Savers event is taking place in the seasonal aisle until 8 May showcasing the low prices to customers.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.