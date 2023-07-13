Morrisons Rolls Out 'Savers' Products In Its Convenience Stores

UK retailer Morrisons has introduced a range of entry-level products into its convenience stores across the UK.

The product range, known as 'Savers', will be available in more than 500 Morrisons Daily stores at the same price as in Morrisons supermarkets, the company said in a statement.

Morrisons chief executive, David Potts said, "Inflation is stubbornly high and the cost of living is showing no signs of reducing. Speaking plainly, the reason that convenience stores don’t stock entry price point products is because they make very little, if any, money and do not fit with the significantly higher cost structure of convenience stores.

"But customers - especially those living in areas without easy access to a supermarket - have told us how much they would appreciate it at this difficult time and so we are doing it."

Product Assortment

Initially, Morrisons will offer 10 products, including washing up liquid, toilet rolls and sausages, and gradually expand the range to include around 30 products.

The additional items will include eggs, ham, juice, butter, cheese and mince, among others.

Moreover, the retailer is also reducing the price of 18 high-volume products in Morrisons Daily stores, including both two and four pint milk, bread and tomatoes.

Recently, Morrisons relaunched its Savers range, adding 56 new lines and redesigning its packaging to help its customers gain access to quality food at affordable prices.

The Savers range now comprises around 217 products, including cupboard essentials and freezer fillers.

Savers: Outstanding Value And Good Quality

Potts commented, "Our Savers range is incredibly popular in our supermarkets and offers outstanding value and good quality. Recent research has shown that Savers is the UK’s fastest growing value range and we are proud to be the first major UK supermarket to introduce some key products from the range into convenience stores all over the country."

In May of 2022, Morrisons acquired the McColl’s convenience business from administration.

So far, it has converted around 500 stores into Morrisons Daily stores.

On conversion, the in-store prices have gone down by approximately 12% as the stores adopt the full Morrisons convenience range, the retailer added.

Potts added, "The 500 stores that will stock the range are mostly wholly-owned Morrisons stores, but a number of franchise partners have kindly agreed to stock Savers products.

"I want to thank those partners for agreeing to this move and to acknowledge that they are doing so because they want to play their full part in helping people through the cost-of-living crisis."