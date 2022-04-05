Subscribe Login
Retail

Netto Danmark Appoints Braw Bakir As New Country Director

Netto Danmark has named Braw Bakir as its new country director, succeeding Michael Løve after almost five years in the role.

Bakir joined the company 23 years ago in a part-time role and gradually worked his way up to the position of sales director, leading 15,000 employees across 525 stores.

Commenting on his appointment, Salling Group CEO Per Bank said, “Braw does not just know the business. He ‘is’ Netto right into the marrow and has complete control over what it takes to run a successful discount chain like Netto. But the most important thing is that he is a really talented and inspiring leader, who to that extent is at eye level with both customers and colleagues.

“Braw has an appreciative leadership style, where he shows great respect for the individual colleague, and then he can really create energy and enthusiasm. He is a distinct team player who possesses an intuitive understanding of what it takes to make the whole team succeed together, and then he is not afraid to go ahead - even when it is difficult.”

A Company Veteran

Bakir is a company veteran, who spent the first 12 years with the company as a service employee, 1st assistant and store manager in several Netto outlets.

In the 11 years that followed, he was responsible for operations and sales, first as a district manager, then a regional manager, and, most recently, for the whole country in the capacity of sales director.

Bakir said, “I am sincerely proud to have the opportunity to lead Netto. But also fully aware of the responsibility. Everyone who knows me knows how much I'm passionate about Netto, our strong DNA, and that we're constantly working hard to live up to the expectations that customers have for Netto.

“I am really looking forward to continuing the chain's rapid development with my passionate colleagues across the country, says Braw Bakir, who will be named Executive Vice President, Netto Danmark.”

Michael Løve

Michael Løve joined Netto in the late summer of 2017, from B&Q in England, and was instrumental in ensuring the success of the business.

Bank commented, “Michael has together with Braw and the rest of the strong management team ensured that we have a chain in very good condition.

"Last year, Netto Danmark achieved its highest market share and highest turnover ever. At the same time, during his five years in Salling Group, Michael has been one of the main architects behind the modernisation of Netto's new store concept. I wish Michael all the best in his further career.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

